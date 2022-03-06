Scarlet Witch Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Two Months Until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It’s Wanda Maximoff’s world and we’re just living in it. These days, it feels like a day can’t go by without seeing Elizabeth Olsen’s Marvel Cinemaitc Universe character trend on social media. Yesterday, she was a hot topic on Twitter thanks to the first anniversary of the WandaVision finale, and now Scarlet Witch is trending thanks to the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially two months away from hitting theaters.

“I have spent the last 7 years playing this character and she has changed and grown with me,” Olsen previously told Explica. “But it wasn’t until WandaVision, and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that I felt a sense of ownership and creative license with her.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On reprising the role in the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel, Olsen teased, “Every Marvel movie is unique, and this one is sure to surprise fans. I can’t wait to see your reaction, especially when it comes to the WandaVision part.”

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is facing a lot of trouble in the upcoming sequel after tampering with the Multiverse while helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) solve his identity crisis in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” warns Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer. While Doctor Strange’s name may be in the title of the movie, Twitter seems most excited about Wanda’s return.

You can check out some of the Scarlet Witch tweets below…

Can’t Wait

https://twitter.com/scarletwnews/status/1500489259920338950?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up

https://twitter.com/SasiKroos/status/1500447796939345924?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You Love To See It

https://twitter.com/wandassociety/status/1500509035178692613?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In The Words Of Wanda, “I’m Fine.”

https://twitter.com/krazyvivi_11/status/1500516325030076419?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Dream Team

https://twitter.com/sayem_maximoff/status/1500530257543462918?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Been Too Long

https://twitter.com/visiondarling/status/1500498716280696833?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Same

https://twitter.com/jrvsscarlet/status/1500463105159360513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

LOOK AT HER!

https://twitter.com/wandaslizzie/status/1500487385272156161?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Put It In My Eyeballs

https://twitter.com/Westviee/status/1500511022116917251?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In Conclusion