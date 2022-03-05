WandaVision: Marvel Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Series Finale

Ever since January 15th, Marvel fans have been celebrating the first anniversary of each WandaVision episode. Now that March has arrived, it’s officially time to honor the limited series’ final episode, which aried on March 5th of last year. “The Series Finale” saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) officially becoming the Scarlet Witch and facing off with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) before tragically giving up the family she created in Wesview. In honor of today’s anniversay, many people have taken to Twitter to post about the episode and share their love for all things Wanda.
Over the last year, WandaVision recieved a lot of recogniction. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Olsen for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie,” Paul Bettany for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” and Hahn for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.” The show ended up winning three Creative Arts Emmys for “Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour),” “Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,” and “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” for “Agatha All Along.”
In May, Olsen will be making her return to Marvel as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the trailer has teased a return to Westview. While you eagerly await the character’s return, you can check out some of the tweets in WandaVision‘s honor below…