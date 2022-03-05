WandaVision: Marvel Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Series Finale

Ever since January 15th, Marvel fans have been celebrating the first anniversary of each WandaVision episode. Now that March has arrived, it’s officially time to honor the limited series’ final episode, which aried on March 5th of last year. “The Series Finale” saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) officially becoming the Scarlet Witch and facing off with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) before tragically giving up the family she created in Wesview. In honor of today’s anniversay, many people have taken to Twitter to post about the episode and share their love for all things Wanda.

Over the last year, WandaVision recieved a lot of recogniction. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Olsen for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie,” Paul Bettany for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” and Hahn for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.” The show ended up winning three Creative Arts Emmys for “Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour),” “Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,” and “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” for “Agatha All Along.”

In May, Olsen will be making her return to Marvel as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the trailer has teased a return to Westview. While you eagerly await the character’s return, you can check out some of the tweets in WandaVision‘s honor below…

Memories

One year ago today, the ‘WandaVision’ finale premiered. pic.twitter.com/GsDJzkf8GU — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 5, 2022

Time Flies

Many Thanks

It has been One Year since the #WandaVision finale aired. Thank you to the whole cast and crew for creating one of the best shows of the year! pic.twitter.com/p8yL6tqyrM — The Ant 🔮 (@theant02) March 5, 2022

Ouch

https://twitter.com/jasluvslizzie/status/1499975982219812865?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Relatable

The last time I knew joy I – https://t.co/F9gmXQTG1k pic.twitter.com/BZuQkM9tUo — Slayvid Opie 🎃 @LFF (@DavidOpie) March 5, 2022

The Future Is Scarlet

https://twitter.com/WandazCha0s/status/1500139828414930946?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Take Me Back

https://twitter.com/ClexaFlames/status/1500141939999531013?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Beautiful

One year ago, Wanda gave us some of her most memorable lines. #ScarletWitch #Wandavision pic.twitter.com/wB4zpwLaFe — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) March 5, 2022

Strongest Avenger

Happy one year anniversary of Wanda outsmarting a 300+ year old witch. #WandaVision #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/Rc8HcYjVld — alias (@itsjustanotherx) March 5, 2022

My Heart!

Pain

You Have To Laugh

It has been one year since Mrs.Hart gave Wanda permission to kill her neighbors. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/kBTy159zTJ — ᱬ jasmine ᱬ (@jasluvslizzie) March 5, 2022

Life Goals

One year since we gained the ability to watch all of WandaVision over and over again until we die! pic.twitter.com/aRbA7B8o1k — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 5, 2022

Favorite Moment?