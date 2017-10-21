Scarlett Johansson Assembling Avengers For Puerto Rico Benefit

Avengers star Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) will bring together Marvel Studios co-stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) for a one-night event benefiting Puerto Rico hurricane relief. All proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund.

The four will participate in a reading of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun). The reading will be held at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Monday, November 6.

“The John Gore Organization is proud to present Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo in a special benefit reading of Thornton Wilder’s classic play, Our Town, directed by Atlanta’s own Kenny Leon,” the John Gore Organization announced Friday. “All proceeds from the one night only event will be donated to The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund housed at the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and funds will be used to support immediate relief, recovery and equitable rebuilding in Puerto Rico for low-income communities of color hit hardest by the storm. The fund will support organizations working on the frontlines with these communities.

Set in the idyllic village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, Our Town is a glimpse into the American experience of small town life that captures the universal experience of being alive, falling in love, and facing death.”

Tickets go live to the public Monday, October 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the Fox Theatre website.

Johannson released a statement with a plea to help raise funds for those in need:

“The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless. It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my costars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”

Johannson is currently in Atlanta shooting Avengers 4.

Johannson, Evans, Downey Jr. and Ruffalo will next assemble in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4, 2018.