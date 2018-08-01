Sean Gunn Says ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cast Letter Speaks For Itself

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed their support for recently fired director James Gunn, and his brother Sean Gunn thinks the signatures speak for themselves.

Sean has worked alongside James in the first two Guardians movies and was hoping to do so for a third. Since then though Gunn has found himself out of the director’s chair for the highly lucrative franchise, and the whole cast made sure people knew where they stood, collecting all of their signatures on a document with an official statement on the matter. Sean Gunn is happy that his brother is getting some support (via TMZ).

“I’m not really in that game of figuring out what a massive media company is going to do, but I’m happy to support my brother, and I’m happy to see other people support him,” Gunn told TMZ. “There’s been a lot of lies spread about him, and I think most people understand that they’re lies and you’ve got a lot of people just trying to destroy his character and I just want to see what the fans think from here on out. I hope everybody stops and listens for a minute instead of is quick to speak, and the statement we made really speaks for itself. I really can’t say more than that. I appreciate it.”

That statement from the cast featured the signatures of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Sean Gunn, and you can see a piece of it below.

“We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss,” the statement reads. “In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

James released an apology for the tweets in an official statement.

“I have regretted them for many years since – not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time,” Gunn said. “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”

Currently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has no director but is earmarked for a May 1, 2020 release date.