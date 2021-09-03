Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings Fans Celebrate Ying Li and Wenwu's Fight Scene

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fans are talking about that fight between Ying Li and Wenwu. As Phase 4 is discussed into the ground by the Internet at large, some viewers are taking the chance to reflect on some of the best combat moments from the current crop of MCU movies. Shang-Chi plays host to a couple of them. However, the tango between the main character's mother and father is a clear standout. Fala Chen is imminently charming and much Internet ink has been spilled about Tony Leung's villain in the movie. There's so much grace in their exchange. Any way you slice it, Shang-Chi is a bright spot for Phase 4. Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak actually gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 in her review for the site. Check out the reactions down below:

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart," she writes. "Even if you're unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright."

this shang chi scene alone is better than the entire doctor strange 2 movie pic.twitter.com/qHbsv4qROl — or ☁︎ (@stvcngrant) July 12, 2022

What's your favorite fight from Phase 4? Let us know down in the comments!