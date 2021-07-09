Marvel Fans Rank the Phase Four Movies So Far
With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now six films into Phase Four. When you add in the TV shows that have been released to this point (as well as Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel), Marvel Studios has finally made it through the slate that was initially given release dates at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Of course, with a small milestone now reached, fans of the MCU are taking the opportunity to rank what has been released so far.
A couple of online prompts caused folks to share their Phase Four rankings on Twitter. Some shared their ranks of the six films so far: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Others tossed in the lineup of TV shows, which includes WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, What If...?, Loki, and Moon Knight. Ms. Marvel still has one episode left to be released.
As you can imagine, these rankings are all over the place. There is no consensus whatsoever. Just about every individual ranking looks completely different from the others.
You can check out some of those rankings below!
Sleep on it
prevnext
After sleeping on it a couple nights:
Multiverse of Madness
Moon Knight
No Way Home
Eternals
Hawkeye
Shang-Chi
Love and Thunder
Loki
WandaVision
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Black Widow
What If...?
TBD: Ms. Marvel— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) July 10, 2022
Subject to Change
prevnext
1. NWH
2. Shang-Chi
3. MoM
4. Black Widow
5. L&T
6. Eternals
(I’ve enjoyed all of Phase 4’s movies so other than the top two picks, this list is subject to change)— BSL 🧩 (@bigscreenleaks) July 10, 2022
Personal Enjoyment
prevnext
In terms of my own personal enjoyment, aka how Marvel movies should be taken:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home— Kargo (@Kargology) July 10, 2022
2. Thor: Love and Thunder
3. Dr Strange Into the Multiverse
4. Shang-Chi
5. Black Widow
6. Eternals https://t.co/h943mfJZ9o
No Way Home
prevnext
1) No Way Home— KJ #IStandWithUkraine🇺🇦 (@kj_broadway) July 10, 2022
2) Multiverse of Madness
3) Shang-Chi
4) Thor Love and Thunder
5) Black Widow
6) Eternals https://t.co/oTZLaAv1s2
Go Either Way
prevnext
1. No Way Home
2. Shang-Chi
3. Multiverse of Madness
4. Love and Thunder
5. Black Widow
6. Eternals
Thor and Doctor Strange could go either way. Phase 4 is by the far the weakest and most uneven phase, even compared to the growing pains of Phase 1.— Siren has a problem (@nerdfab16) July 10, 2022
Throw the Shows in
prevnext
I’m gonna throw the shows in too, so…
1. WANDAVISION— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) July 10, 2022
2. SHANG-CHI
3. DOCTOR STRANGE 2
4. #MsMarvel
5. #ThorLoveAndThunder
6. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
7. BLACK WIDOW
8. MOON KNIGHT
9. HAWKEYE
10. WHAT IF…?
11. LOKI
12. ETERNALS
13. THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER https://t.co/r8qezBTWOJ pic.twitter.com/PLRdtFKJAO
Rank List
prevnext
My Phase 4 movie rank list
Multiverse of Madness
No Way Home
Shang Chi
Eternals
Love and Thunder
Black Widow....
Eternals and LAT are interchangeable— Ace (@StrangeAcee) July 10, 2022
Black Widow
prevnext
Rank Phase 4 of the MCU. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/OiKAzy8wSP— rey (@GleanTheReynard) July 8, 2022
Shang-Chi
prevnext
On July 21 2019 #MarvelStudios announced their initial Phase 4 projects. They have all now been released.
How I rank them:
1⃣Shang-Chi— João RP (@joaoroquepinto) July 7, 2022
2⃣Multiverse of Madness
3⃣WandaVision
4⃣Loki
5⃣ #ThorLoveAndThunder
6⃣Hawkeye
7⃣Black Widow
8⃣What If
9⃣FatWS
🔟Eternals pic.twitter.com/VZ4UOhrcnQ
All Positive Scores
prev
Oh yeah I guess I should rank the Phase 4 movies so far…
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thor: Love and Thunder
Eternals
Black Widow
I gave them all positive scores but I like some more than others— G’Colby Porter (@gcolbyp) July 9, 2022