Marvel Fans Rank the Phase Four Movies So Far

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now six films into Phase Four. When you add in the TV shows that have been released to this point (as well as Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel), Marvel Studios has finally made it through the slate that was initially given release dates at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Of course, with a small milestone now reached, fans of the MCU are taking the opportunity to rank what has been released so far.

A couple of online prompts caused folks to share their Phase Four rankings on Twitter. Some shared their ranks of the six films so far: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Others tossed in the lineup of TV shows, which includes WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, What If...?, Loki, and Moon Knight. Ms. Marvel still has one episode left to be released.

As you can imagine, these rankings are all over the place. There is no consensus whatsoever. Just about every individual ranking looks completely different from the others.

You can check out some of those rankings below!