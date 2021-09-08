Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Reveals His Sister Worked on the Movie’s Costumes

Destin Daniel Cretton made his Marvel Cinematic Universe directorial debut this week when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters. The movie has been a major success, tripling the previous four-day Labor Day opening weekend record, and becoming the highest-rated audience score of any MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the movie’s release, Cretton has been sharing some heartfelt posts on social media, and his latest is a tribute to his sister, Joy Cretton, who worked on Shang-Chi‘s costumes as an Assistant Costume Designer alongside Kym Barrett.

“I’ve been making movies with my sister @joycretton since I was 10 and she was 8 and we borrowed grandma’s vhs camcorder for a weekend that lasted our entire adolescence. Joy’s done costume design on everything I’ve directed since my first short film up to @shangchi. Anyone who meets her knows that her presence on set isn’t only felt through the fabric of her beautiful designs, but through the lingering smiles of everyone she comes in contact with. Joy is magic, she is as real as they come, and when she sees that part of you that no one else sees, and shows you that you are the most beautiful, important person on the planet at that moment, she means it to the core. She is a lover of people, and gets a kick out of finding the perfect outfit to bring out the best in someone. Thank you for being by my side through everything. And for styling me to look and feel so cool at every event and red carpet. Love you sis,” Cretton wrote. You can chek out his post below:

Shang-Chi has been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 257 reviews as well as a 98% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.” In addition to Simu Liu in the titular role, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

