✖

To say that the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a success would be a little bit of an understatement. The newly-released film has been shattering records at the box office, blowing away the previous Labor Day weekend record and even bringing in the highest Monday total for any film released during the pandemic. The movie has also done very well with critics as well as fans based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores and it's the Audience Score in particular that puts an even finer point on just how well-received the film is. Shang-Chi has the highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score ever for a Marvel Studios movie.

As of this article's writing, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is sitting at a 98 percent Audience Score on the review aggregator site, a number that is a full three percent higher than Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series What If...? technically clocks in third with 93 percent, in terms of MCU films, the third position belongs to Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy with both films at 92 percent. You can see the full breakdown of MCU offerings here and sort by media type (movies or television) and audience score.

While that itself is impressive, if you go one step further and look at the Audience Scores for DC's film offerings, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dominates there as well. The top-rated DC film is currently Zack Snyder's Justice League with a 94 percent Audience Score, followed by Wonder Woman with 83 percent and The Suicide Squad and Shazam! with 82 percent each.

In terms of critical reviews, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't at the top - that position belongs to Black Panther with a 96 percent Tomatometer - but it's still quite high up in the rankings at 92 percent. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak is among those critics offering a positive review of the film, having given it a 4.5 out of 5 spoiler-free review.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart," Jirak wrote in ComicBook.com's official review. "Even if you're unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright."

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The latest Marvel heroes must confront the past he thought he left behind when it draws him into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father. Other cast members include Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Cretton and Callaham came up with the story. Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz produced the film, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth as executive producers. The story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton. Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin created the character Shang-Chi for Marvel Comics in 1973.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now.

What do you think about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings having the highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score ever for a Marvel Studios movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!