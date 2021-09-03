Shang-Chi Funko Pops Officially Unveiled by Marvel

The merch machine for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is heating up now that the first teaser for the upcoming film has launched. Yesterday, Hasbro unveiled the first wave of Marvel Legends Shang-Chi figures and toys, and Marvel has chimed in by debuting the first wave of Funko Pops. Note that the following reveals may include some minor spoilers, so be warned!

The lineup of Shang-Chi Funko Pops includes Shang-Chi with a bo staff, Shang-Chi performing a superpowered kick, Katy with her bow, Katy in casual attire, Xialang with her rope dart, Wenwu in armor, Wenwu without armor, Jiang Li, Razor Fist, and Death Dealer. There will also be a handful of Pop keychains based on the characters.

Pre-orders for the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Funko Pops are not live at the time of writing, but Marvel notes that they are "coming soon". Given that companies like Hasbro and Funko don't typically sit on officially revealed products, we would expect pre-orders to open up in the coming days. That said, keep tabs on this post - it will update with pre-order links when they become available. In the meantime, you can check out photos of the new Pop figures in the gallery below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release in theaters on September 3rd.

Wenwu Funko Pop

Wenwu Funko Pop #2

Death Dealer Funko Pop

Jiang Li Funko Pop

Razor Fist Funko Pop

Katy Funko Pop

Katy Funko Pop #2

Xialang Funko Pop

Shang-Chi Funko Pop

Shang-Chi Funko Pop #2

