Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Marvel Legends Figures On Sale Now

Following the debut of Marvel Studios Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer, Hasbro has unveiled their first wave of figures and roleplay gear based on the upcoming film. The collection includes 6-inch Marvel Legends figures (Mr. Hyde Build-A-Figure series) of Shang-Chi, Wenwu, Xialing, and Death Dealer along with several items geared towards kids. These items include 12-inch Titan Hero Series figures, a Ten Rings Blaster, Battle FX Bo Staff and more. UPDATE: Iron Man and Civil Warrior Mr. Hyde BAF figures added. Pre-orders for all of the Shang-Chi Hasbro Marvel Legends figures are available here at Entertainment Earth now - including an 8-figure case set for collectors that includes the entire wave (2x Shang-Chi and 2x Iron Man ). The entire Hasbro Shang-Chi wave is available to pre-order right here. Inside that link you'll also find a collection of of new Funko Pops that includes several versions of Shang-Chi, Katy, Wenwu, Jiang Li, Razor Fist, and Death Dealer. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on September 3rd.

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Shang-Chi (Mr. Hyde BAF) Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this assortment of MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Figures, inspired by the characters from the MARVEL movie SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. These quality 6-inch figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Characters in this assortment include SHANG-CHI, WENWU, XIALING, DEATH DEALER, and more."

Marvel Legends Wenwu (Mr. Hyde BAF)

Marvel Legends Xialing (Mr. Hyde BAF)

Marvel Legends Death Dealer (Mr. Hyde BAF)

Shang-Chi Marvel Legends Iron Man (Mr. Hyde BAF)

Shang-Chi Marvel Legends Civil Warrior (Mr. Hyde BAF)

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Marvel's Katy Figure Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021 (Target Exclusive): "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS MARVEL'S KATY Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL movie SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. This quality 6-inch-scale figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 6 accessories."

Marvel Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings 2-Inch Brick Breakers Mini-Figures Retail Price: $7.99/Available: Fall 2021: "Kids can imagine their own adventure to claim their destiny with the MARVEL SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS 2-INCH BRICK BREAKERS MINI-FIGURES, inspired by the movie SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, part of the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. The excitement begins by getting ready to break open the BRICK BREAKERS box! With an adult holding the box, kids can chop open the brick, just like SHANG-CHI in the movie! With a great big downward strike, kids release five 2-inch mini-figure mystery toys based on characters from the movie. When the box breaks open, the fun continues! Opening the box is as fun as the MARVEL movie character toys inside! Collect all 21 mini-figures! Additional figures sold separately. Includes 5 mini-figures."

Marvel Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Legendary Ten Rings Blaster Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2021: "Kids can imagine their own adventure to claim their destiny with this MARVEL SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS LEGENDARY TEN RINGS BLASTER, inspired by the movie SHANG- CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, part of the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. Bring the power of the TEN RINGS to life with this blaster. Kids can launch the blaster's 5 rings in a row without stopping! Launching 5 rings in quick succession keeps the action rolling! Kids can get moving and energetically aim at the target in the battle of heroes vs. villains. Includes blaster and 5 rings."

Marvel Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Battle Fx Bo Staff Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2021: "Step your battle skills up with the MARVEL SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS BATTLE FX BO STAFF! This interactive role-play toy is inspired by an authentic martial arts staff used by fighting masters and features digital technology that detects the speed of kids' battle moves. The sounds keep changing depending on how fast they move. As the battle for justice intensifies, so do the awesome sound effects! Before long, the sounds of weapons clashing will be ringing in the enemy's ears and victory will be inevitable. Advance to the next level and become a fighting master! It's an outdoors or indoors toy that makes a great gift for kids. Requires 2 AA batteries, not included."

Marvel Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings 6-Inch Battle Pack Figures Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2021: "Kids can imagine their own adventure to claim their destiny with these MARVEL SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS 6-INCH BATTLE PACK Figures inspired by the movie SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, part of the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. SHANG-CHI fights against DEATH DEALER with a powerful roundhouse kick, inspired by the movie! Kids can imagine the fallen enemy recovers from the blow and stands up, and SHANG-CHI strikes with roundhouse kicks again and again for loads of repeatable, action-packed fun! SHANG-CHI'S kicks are quick! It's easy to play with: grab leg, twist torso, press button, and strike! The nemesis is floored by the classic martial arts move, the roundhouse kick! Includes 2 figures."

Marvel Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings 6-Inch Shang-Chi Figure Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2021: "Kids can imagine their own adventure to claim their destiny with these MARVEL SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS 6-INCH SHANG-CHI Figure inspired by the movie SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, part of the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. SHANG-CHI, trained in many martial arts by the secretive TEN RINGS organization, confronts opponents with the Bo Staff attack just like in the movie! Grasp the 6-inch SHANG-CHI figure by the legs, squeeze, and the Bo Staff strikes with a lightning-fast move! Release SHANG-CHI'S legs and he returns to his ready position, poised to strike again."

Marvel Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings 6-Inch Wenwu Figure Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2021: "Kids can imagine their own adventure to claim their destiny with these MARVEL SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS 6-INCH WENWU Figure inspired by the movie SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, part of the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. WENWU, a martial arts expert and SHANG-CHI'S father, confronts opponents with the TEN RINGS Power Attack, just like in the movie! Grasp WENWU by the legs, squeeze, and the TEN RINGS Power Attack strikes! Release WENWU'S legs and he returns to his ready position, poised to strike again."