Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Joins MCU Podcast Phase Zero

(Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Joins Phase Zero on September 8)

On Wednesday, September 8, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero. This will be a spoiler-filled dive into the first Marvel Studios movie set after the events of Avengers: Endgame will also take a look at the actor's experience off-screen in joining the biggest movie franchise in the world. Simu Liu was announced as the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 before production faced obstacles with th global pandemic, release dates shifted, and the world became familiar with the actor and this character. Overcoming it all, Simu Liu and the cast and crew of Shang-Chi is ready to celebrate this new release.

Phase Zero launched as ComicBook.com's Marvel Cinematic Universe-centric podcast on January 15. It has since eclipsed more than 600,000 listens on all platforms. In that time, the cast and directors of titles such as WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Black Widow have joined the show. For the first time since launching, Phase Zero will play host to a lead actor in a Marvel movie during a live recording before the episode is made available on all major podcast platforms in audio form.

Episode 35 of Phase Zero with Simu Liu will record live on Wednesday, September 8 at 12pm ET. Links to Phase Zero to download and subscribe can be found below!

Additionally, Phase Zero will record its Bonus Episode #3 with a spoiler-filled breakdown and reaction to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which publishes on Friday, September 2. Simu Liu joins the show the following Wednesday.

Recently, Phase Zero featured a deep dive interview with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson and a full analysis of Loki with director Kate Herron. The deep dive into the first MCU movie is a part of Episode 27, following the hour-long discussion of Loki Season 1 and its Season 1 finale with Phase Zero hosts Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak. The Pearson-featured Episode 27 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. Herron's Episode 28 is now available on all podcast platforms, following the show's tradition of releasing new episodes every Wednesday afternoon.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It’s the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!