Shang-Chi Stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina Team Up Ahead of Marvel Film

Back in July, Marvel announced most of their Phase Four line-up at San Diego Comic-Con, and revealed the release date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will star Simu Liu in the titular role. The actor, who is best known for playing Jung in Kim’s Convenience, will be joined by Tony Chiu-Wai Leung (In the Mood For Love, Infernal Affairs) and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8). Liu has already won over the hearts of many Marvel fans with his social media posts, and the latest is no exception. The actor recently teased a pre-Marvel team-up with Awkwafina.

“Shooting a commercial for bottled water 😉 #aquafina #aguafina #awkwardfina,” Liu joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some people thought this could mean Shang-Chi has already started filming, it’s more likely that Liu will be making an appearance in Awkwafina’s new show, Nora from Queens.

Many people commented on the post to speculate:

“I HAD A MINI HEART ATTACK DUDE I THOUGHT YOU STARTED FILMING SHANG CHI,” @qepperony wrote.

“Awkwafina is putting in WORK,” @deirvindavis added.

“Now THIS is the crossover I needed,” @_marilynstagram_ replied.

Shang-Chi will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to hit theaters on February 12, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.