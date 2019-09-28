Shang-Chi Star Celebrates Spider-Man Deal by Pitching a Crossover

Spider-Man is back at Marvel Studios — at least momentarily — and many have expressed their excitement. From Tom Holland responding in the most epic way possible to Disney CEO Bob Iger wholeheartedly throwing his support behind the new deal, it seems like everyone wants to voice their support for seeing the web slinger stick around. That includes one of the newest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi star Simu Li.

The Kim’s Convenience alum took to Twitter to celebrate in the most simple of ways: by seemingly suggesting he and Holldand’s Spider-Man crossover. Liu shared the cover to Marvel Team-Up #14, an issue in which the Master of Kung Fu and Spider-Man joined forces to take on the villainous Boomerang.

As a part of the new deal, Marvel Studios has the rights to use Spider-Man (Holland) in two more movies — one solo film following up Spider-Man: Far From Home and an unnamed second future film. Unfortunately for Liu, the prevailing theory is the second film being an Avengers-level team-up movie, something that’s likely to take place well after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres. That said, it’s likely both characters would end up appearing in whatever team-up Marvel has next whether it be Avengers, New Avengers, or some other super hero group.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings bows February 12, 2021 while Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021. Destin Cretton has been tapped to direct Shang-Chi from a script by Wonder Woman 1984 scribe Dave Callaham; the film will also star Awkwafina and Tony Leung. Though not finalized, Jon Watts is in talks to return to direct the third MCU-set Spider-Man film.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

