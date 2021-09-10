Shang-Chi: Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and More Congratulated Simu Liu

Last weekend saw the theatrical debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest hit film to build upon the mythos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were incredibly eager to see what the solo film would bring to the franchise, including Simu Liu’s portrayal of Shang-Chi. While there’s no telling exactly where Shang-Chi is headed next in the MCU, fans have definitely embraced Liu’s take on the iconic character — and apparently, some of his fellow superheroes have as well. While appearing on ComicBook.com‘s Phase Zero podcast, alongside Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, Liu spoke about the reaction he’s gotten from other MCU stars, following the film’s record-breaking opening weekend.

“It’s definitely felt like a knighting of some sort,” Liu revealed. “Tom Holland reached out, sent me this very enthusiastic voice memo, which just meant the world. Brie [Larson] reached out. [Tom Hiddleston] wrote me this massive congratulatory email, which is so great. Tom and I had spoken briefly at Comic-Con. It was a real full-circle moment to hear from him. I mean, it really did feel like people were watching, and in this moment, they were there to celebrate with us, which just meant the world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Liu previously spoke about the advice Hiddleston gave him about joining the MCU, with the Loki actor having a conversation with him the day his casting was unveiled on San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

“I’ve had a wonderful conversation with Tom Hiddleston the day I was announced at Comic-Con,” Liu explained in an interview earlier this year. “And he, was so great. He was just such a gentle human. The kind of person to just kind of get your head straight. He was like, ‘You’ve got to enjoy it. You’ve just got to accept the good with all the other stuff. Just accept the fact that if you go on vacation somewhere to some random island that people are going to know where you’re from. Because that is how far-reaching and pervasive that Marvel movies are.’ There’s something really beautiful about that but there’s a different lifestyle that you have to grow very accustomed to. But, I’m really excited everyone has been so phenomenal. Very welcoming so far. It feels like I’m joining a beautiful family.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.

Links to Phase Zero to download and subscribe can be found below!