Simu Liu Wants Shang-Chi to Appear in What If…?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in theatres last weekend and it managed to break some Labor Day weekend box office records and earn the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the movie’s release, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and director Destin Daniel Cretton appeared on the latest episode of ComicBook.com’s Marvel-themed podcast, Phase Zero. During the chat, Liu was asked what Marvel project he’d most like to see Shang-Chi in, and the actor answered What If…?, the new animated show that releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

“What If…? I think What If…?. I mean, that’s the one place to go to be free of any sort of expectation, any sort of audience preconceived notions. I think you go to What If…? and literally anything is possible, like a multiverse where Shang runs a Marvel blog and you just follow him as he sleuths around in and around the offices and tries to get the inside scoop on all the heroes. It’ll be like Gossip Girl, but it’ll be Shang. You know what I mean?,” Liu replied.

Shang-Chi has been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 263 reviews as well as a 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.” In addition to Liu in the titular role, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

As for What If…?, some characters have been replaced with other voice actors, but many Marvel stars are returning to play their characters in the new series. You can check out the full list below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters, and you can catch new episodes of What If…? on Disney+ on Wednesdays. You can download and subscribe to Phase Zero on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.