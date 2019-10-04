Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Pays a Visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open for business in Florida and California, and gives fans of the franchise the immersive experience of the galaxy far, far away. Many celebrities have already visited the park in Anaheim, including a couple of stars of Star Wars. Well, those actors are not the only folks from Disney properties giving attention to the attraction. A couple of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars have also paid the park a visit. The latest actor to post a photo at Galaxy’s Edge is Simu Liu, the star of the upcoming Phase Four film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

View this post on Instagram “What a piece of junk!” A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu) on Oct 3, 2019 at 7:57pm PDT

“What a piece of junk,” Liu wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever since it was revealed that Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, will be producing a new film in the Star Wars universe, some Marvel stars have let it be known that they want in on the franchise. Brie Larson, Chris Evans, and Ming-Na Wen have all hinted to wanting to be a part of Feige’s project on social media.

While the attraction at Disneyland is now officially open, fans still have a lot to look forward to at both parks, as Rise of the Resistance will debut at Walt Disney World on December 5th and at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.