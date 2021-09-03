Spider-Man Character Has Cameo in Marvel’s Shang-Chi Bus Battle Clip

✖

A Spider-Man movie character makes a cameo appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as revealed in the latest clip from the film. The new Shang-Chi clip gives fans a preview of the "Bus Battle" sequence that was shown in trailers, in which Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) has to fight some deadly cybernetically-enhanced assassins on a commuter bus, while his friend Katy (Awkwafina) has to pull her best Sandra Bullock from Speed and keep the bus from crashing and killing all the passengers on board. If you know your Marvel movies then you probably recognize one of the passengers on the bus from Spider-Man: Homecoming!

The actor in question is Zach Cherry, who played the role of "Street Vendor" in Spider-Man: Homecoming. You can spot Cherry during Shang-Chi's bus battle scene as the guy live-streaming the fight on his phone with commentary. You'll recognize Cherry from his big stature and thick coat of hair and beard. He made his mark in Spider-Man: Homecoming as a NYC "street meat" vendor yelling at Spider-Man to "Do a flip!" and now he brings that geeky snark to this scene in Shang-Chi as "Clev" the nerd running his own commentary stream and wants to grade Shang-Chi's martial arts based on his own (dubious) training as a kid.

Granted, this isn't the most monumental Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover cameo of all time, but even when it's a bit character role, fans still love to know that actors and/or characters from the MCU have a bigger arc within the franchise.

Spider-Man: Homecoming already introduced its own minor crossover character that's become a fan-favorite: Martin Starr's Mr. Harrington. Harrington is Peter Parker's teacher at Midtown School of Science and Technology, and also his coach for the academic decathlon. However, Martin Starr began in the MCU as just an unnamed computer lab student at Culver University, who was bribed with a pizza by Bruce Banner. When Starr showed up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it suddenly created an entire arc for Mr. Harrington, who keeps having his mundane academic life interrupted by extraordinary superhero encounters. Based on what Harrington has said, he's also had some pretty tragic field trips in his past.

Now Zach Cherry's street vendor from Homecoming has a name, and it could be argued that he too has his own MCU arc taking shape. After pounding the pavement for so long in NYC, Chev relocated to the Bay Area and started chasing his dreams as a streaming star. Maybe he's even got a job out in Silicon Valley. It's just as much fun to speculate on this minor character as it is Shang-Chi's future. Gotta love the MCU.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be in theaters on September 3rd.