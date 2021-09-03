A Spider-Man: Homecoming Character Cameos in Marvel’s Shang-Chi Trailer

✖

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans spot a Spider-Man: Homecoming character cameo in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Monday's action-packed teaser reveals fresh looks at master martial artist Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), his closest friend and confidant Katy (Awkwafina), and his criminal father Wenwu (Tony Leung), who lords over an empire defended by a league of assassins. When Shang-Chi shows his prowess against Ten Rings assassin Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) in an action sequence set aboard a San Francisco bus — a jaw-dropping display for the passengers — it's a surprise to Katy, who asks: "Who are you?"

Seated behind Katy appears to be the same street vendor (You and Duncanville actor Zach Cherry) who tells Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to "do a flip" in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. When asked about the cameo on Twitter, Cherry responded in top-secret Marvel fashion: "It's not not.😉"

In the first Marvel Studios film from director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy), "Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization."

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu told Entertainment Weekly about the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

Starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as fellow MCU newcomers Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases only in theaters on September 3.