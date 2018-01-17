Shaq Wants to Beat Up Robert Downey Jr. in a Marvel Movie

Shaquille O’Neal wants to test his steel against Robert Downey Jr.‘s iron.

O’Neal tells Entertainment Weekly that he’d love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also has a particular opponent in mind.

“I would love to be in one of the Avengers movies,” Shaquille O’Neal tells EW. “I would like to kick Robert Downey Jr.’s ass.”

With Chris Hemsworth coming to the end of his contract, there’s an opportunity for O’Neal to sub in as Thor. He has experience wielding a hammer in the 1997 DC Comics movie Steel. The film bombed in theaters, but O’Neal still looks back on it with fondness. Despite its failings, the film was one of the first to star a black actor as a superhero.

“It was an awesome opportunity,” O’Neal said. “However, I’d like to redo it and get some of these 2018 special effects.”

If he can’t join the Marvel universe or remake Steel, O’Neal would like to go back to comedy.

“Probably any of Adam Sandler’s movies,” says O’Neal. “When I did Grown Ups 2, you’ve got Adam, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade. I had to put my mindset in basketball mode and just say, ‘Okay, there’s Magic Johnson, there’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, there’s Larry Bird, there’s Michael Jordan. I belong here.’”

Downey will reprise his role as Iron Man once again in Avengers: Infinity War. He may not be facing Shaq, but he has been teasing another confrontation with Captain America.

“That’s the hardest for me, because I look at Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he’s walking over to have lunch.” Downey said. “And then I’m just staring daggers at him, getting mad.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.