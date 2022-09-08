She-Hulk: Does Ghost Rider Appear?





She-Hulk debuted a character named Donny Blaze this week, and the Internet wants some answers. Firstly, no, he's not the Marvel Comics hero. That would be Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider. Lots of fans have been waiting for that entrance into the MCU for a while now. Unfortunately for those viewers, they're going to be waiting for a bit more. What they did get was the lower-tier magician summoning some demons unintentionally. She-Hulk would end up helping Wong banish all those Gremlin-looking creatures back to the demon realm that they came from. (Also, welcome back to some Mephisto speculation as the demons and a goat will only invite that conversation back to the forefront.) But, Blaze is not a spirit or anything like that. He's just a magician trying to spice up that act in a dangerous kind of way.

In a conversation with TheWrap, showrunner Kat Coiro said that this is a much more comedic setting than what some fans may be expecting. However, the mix has proved to work for a lot of fans.

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," the She-Hulk helmer explained earlier this year. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

She continued, "And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground — the cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

She-Hulk has a synopsis as Episode 4 hits Disney+: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

