The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been absolutely shaken up by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the Disney+ series being filled with wild moments and shocking Easter eggs. Along the way, the series has featured some epic and hilarious Marvel cameos, including several from characters who have already become mainstays in the MCU. But the series' fourth episode might've had one of the weirdest Marvel references that the show has had — potentially setting up a long-awaited character's debut. Spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode followed Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) representing Wong (Benedict Wong) in a court case against Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), a stage magician who has been irresponsibly using the Mystic Arts in his show. One of Donny's victims, Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) testifies in court that she was sent to a Hell dimension, where she had to sign a pact with a demon goat named Jake to escape. Madisynn couldn't get into the specifics of that pact, saying that Jake would "reap her soul, and the souls of all [she] loves" otherwise.

While not confirmed outright, this scene could easily be interpreted as hinting at Mephisto, the dark lord who often rules over Marvel's version of Hell. While Jake is not a pseudonym used by Mephisto in the comics, he does sometimes go by the similar-sounding name of "Jack Scratch" — and he often sports a goat-like form.

If this does end up being an illusion to Mephisto, it would arrive after fans have spent the better part of the MCU's Phase 4 speculating about when and how the character could appear. That began pretty heavily in WandaVision, and also carried over into projects like What If...?, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"We didn't think this series needed a big bad," WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained in an interview last year. "I mean, the big bad is grief, you know, and that's the story that we were telling, and then we got a bonus baddie in the form of Agatha Harkness who ended up facilitating Wanda's therapy, so yeah, I think we feel pretty good about that."

Do you think Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law teased Mephisto? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

