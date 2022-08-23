She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Has a Hidden Agent Carter Connection

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a new direction, with some hilarious and unexpected connections to Marvel Comics canon. That has included a wide array of references to She-Hulk's own mythos, from the Savage She-Hulk run of the 1980s to the more contemporary runs of the present day. One piece of She-Hulk lore that's already been referenced in the series — and is expected to play a larger role in future episodes — has actually been name-dropped in the MCU before. GLK&H, a law firm that Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) goes up against in court in the first episode, was actually referenced in the second-ever episode of Agent Carter. Dan Slott, who penned the She-Hulk run where GLK&H debuted, recently took to Twitter to point out the connection.

GLK&H stands for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway, and three of the four names are significant to parts of Marvel lore. Goodman is a reference to original Marvel publisher Martin Goodman; Lieber is a reference to the last name of Stan Lee, nee Lieber; and Kurtzberg is a reference to Jack Kirby, nee Kurtzberg. In the comics, Goodman, Lieber, and Kurtzberg are never actually shown, with Jen only directly dealing with Holden Holliway.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

