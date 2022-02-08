She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Reveals How She Got the Disney+ Job

2022 is going to be a massive year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks in large part to all of the TV shows Marvel Studios has on the way. Moon Knight will kick things off in March, but Jennifer Walters is right on its heels, with She-Hulk set to debut on Disney+. The new series, which stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular lawyer/superhero, is being directed by Marry Me‘s Kat Coiro. The filmmaker recently opened up to Collider about how she landed the major Marvel project.

“It was a huge and involved process,” Coiro explained. “I’m a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. Even though he’s producing so many things, Kevin [Feige], and Lou [D’Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Brad [Winderbaum], have such a hand in everything. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It’s never about anybody’s ego. It’s about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you’re really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one.”

As expected, Coiro couldn’t open up about what the series has in store, as Marvel does everything it can to keep its secrets under wraps. The director did share, however, that she’s incredibly happy with where it is ahead of its premiere.

“I can’t say very much about the show, but I’m really happy with it,” Coiro said. “Part of what I appreciate about the MCU is that it’s an ever-expanding universe. It’s almost like an organic being that really responds to what’s going on in the culture and really listens to its fans. I will say that I think there’s a real connectedness to the people who love the MCU and listening to what they want, and I hope we satisfy the fans.”

At this point, She-Hulk doesn’t yet have a premiere date on Disney+, but it will appear on the streamer at some point in 2022.