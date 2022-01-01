Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but “small.” In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios’ first-ever animated series What If…?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.

In 2022, another era begins as Phase 4 continues to explore the Multiverse with returning and new superheroes like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Riri “Ironheart” Williams (Dominque Thorne). Below, see the announced movies and Disney+ series announced for 2022:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) plays Marc Spector, an ex-Marine turned mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, who is chosen by the Egyptian moon god Konshu to become the “moon’s knight.” Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) direct the series co-starring Ethan Hawke (Sinister) and May Calamawy (Ramy).

Release Date: TBA 2022 on Disney+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Spinning out of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange teams the good doctor with Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and MCU newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as they face the greatest threat to the entire Multiverse: Stephen Strange!

Release Date: May 6, 2022 in theaters

She-Hulk

Meet Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Executive producer Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Never Have I Ever) direct the legal comedy series from executive producer and head writer Jessica Gao (Robot Chicken, Rick and Morty). She-Hulk promises to welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including Jennifer’s Avenger cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and The Incredible Hulk villain Abomination (Tim Roth).

Release Date: TBA 2022 on Disney+

Secret Invasion

An adaptation of the Marvel Comics event of the same name, Secret Invasion reunites former S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) after 2019’s Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt) direct the series tying into Captain Marvel 2.

Release Date: TBA 2022 on Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder

Reuniting the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), director Taika Waititi’s sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok features the Guardians of the Galaxy and the god-killing Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Jane proves worthy of the power of Mjolnir when Thor 4 thunders into theaters this summer.

Release Date: July 8, 2022 in theaters

Ms. Marvel

Before she soars into action alongside Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in 2023’s The Marvels, meet Ms. Marvel (Vellani) in her self-titled Marvel Studios series. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life, Batgirl) are among the directors for the spinoff series from head writer Bisha K. Ali (Marvel’s Loki).

Release Date: Mid-2022 on Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Director Ryan Coogler’s followup to 2018’s Black Panther will explore the characters and world of Wakanda, the African kingdom once ruled by King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Marvel Studios has announced it will not recast Boseman’s role in the ensemble sequel starring Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and General Okoye of the Dora Milaje (Danai Gurira).

Release Date: November 11, 2022 in theaters

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

From Guardians of the Galaxy franchise filmmaker James Gunn comes a spinoff special ahead of 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Inspired by the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, Marvel’s first television special follows Groot’s (voice of Vin Diesel) return to his homeworld on Planet X with friends Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Rocket Racoon (voice of Bradley Cooper).

Release Date: December 2022 on Disney+