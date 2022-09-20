Two She-Hulk Characters Had Ms. Marvel Cameos That We All Missed

Marvel fans missed two She-Hulk character cameos in Ms. Marvel. Most people watching the Disney+ series didn't even realize that these nods were intentional. Over on Reddit, u/anilsoi11 pointed out that a character present in the She-Hulk teaser trailer and Titania are on Agent Cleary's big board during Iman Vellani's show. It would have been hard to pinpoint without the trailer for the show in-hand, but there it is in black and white. Disney+ shows have made a point to become a bit more interconnected after the events of the last year. She-Hulk, in particular, has begun to connect some dots from Phase 4. Eternals fans were wondering when the larger MCU would address the fact that there's a massive Celestial head sticking out of an ocean on Earth. The show made some reference to that and continued to throw some fuel on the X-Men fire by nodding towards a man with claws getting into a bar fight. So, keep your eyes peeled for any connections to the other MCU shows as things sail along on She-Hulk.

A previous interview with Ginger Gonzaga showed that there are other Marvel surprises waiting in the wings. It's not like there's a ton of MCU newcomers in the reserves. But, longtime comics fans have already been treated to The Wrecking Crew and LeapFrog looms large in the future.

ในฉากหลังเครดิตของ #MsMarvel ตอนแรก ในห้องสอบสวนของ Department of Damage Control เราได้เห็นภาพของ Titania (Jameela... Posted by Marvel Thailand Fanpage on Friday, August 19, 2022

"The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you," Gonzaga previously explained. "The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven't entered the Marvel Universe yet, that you haven't seen in any of the trailers. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys. I'm really excited for people to see these guest stars that are in the comic books."

Here's the latest description for She-Hulk: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

