She-Hulk Director Teases Missing Scene From Episode 5

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Pug (Josh Segarra) and Ginger Gonzaga's Nikki go on an adventure in search of a new super suit for the eponymous Hulk played by Tatiana Maslany. The two quickly became fan-favorites after stepping further into the spotlight, and She-Hulk helmer Anu Valia says plenty scenes featuring the two were removed from the episode due to time constraints.

"Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra have such wonderful chemistry," the director said in a new interview with TVLine. "There's a lot of stuff that's on the cutting room floor, a lot of stuff didn't make it in. They were very fun to work with."

The two were also featured in a piece of art that was shown during the episode's credits roll. As Valia added, the filmmakers on the show didn't have much say in which heroes appeared in the piece as that came down from the powers that be.

"I can't speak to that," she added. "All those Easter eggs in that drawing, a lot of other minds has input there, and I did not. So I can't really speak to that."

Regardless, Valia also directed episodes six and seven, which she says are very different from one to the next.

"You'll have to see," the filmmaker teased. "They're all very different… I feel like the upcoming episodes are very fun. I hope people get a kick out of them."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.

