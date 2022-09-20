She-Hulk Director Breaks Silence on X-Men and Fantastic Four Easter Eggs

The fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was released on Disney+ this week, and fans were surprised it didn't include a fun scene after the initial credits like the previous episodes. While there wasn't a post-credits scene, there was a fun group of Easter eggs left for fans to spot during the credits themselves, in the form of some concept art. Every episode has shown drawings during the credits, but one of the images during this past week's credits showed off Pug's complete shoe collection, which included some nods to X-Men and Fantastic Four characters.

Pug mentions in the episode that he's a big sneaker collector, and that he goes after shoes based on superheroes (like the Iron Man 3s). A piece of art during the credits depicts Pug showing his sneakers to Nikki, and there are clearly shoes based on Doctor Doom, The Thing, Cyclops, and other characters that haven't been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anu Valia, the episode's director, wasn't able to comment on the Easter eggs during a recent interview with TVLine, saying she wasn't part of the decision-making process to include the drawing.

"I can't speak to that [because] all those Easter eggs in that drawing, a lot of other minds has input there, and I did not," Valia said. "So I can't really speak to that."

There may be more Fantastic Four and X-Men Easter eggs to come in She-Hulk's first season. We do know that there will be even more cameos on the way, including some Marvel characters that haven't been mentioned in trailers.

"The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you," star Ginger Gonzaga said. "The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven't entered the Marvel Universe yet, that you haven't seen in any of the trailers. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys. I'm really excited for people to see these guest stars that are in the comic books."

What did you think of She-Hulk's latest episode? Let us know in the comments!