Ms. Marvel Brings Back Spider-Man: No Way Home, Inventing Anna Actor

With Moon Knight's debut season in the can, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness conquering the box office, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now pointing the eyes of fans toward New Jersey. The next Marvel Studios project set to debut is Ms. Marvel, a TV series arriving on Disney+ in just a couple of weeks. The series stars newcomer Iman Vellani as beloved Marvel hero Kamala Khan, but a closer look at the cast list is bringing another name to the attention of fans.

The recent Ms. Marvel cast list from Disney includes actor Arian Moayed. If you watch a lot of TV dramas, you'll probably recognize Moayed from his work on Succession and Inventing Anna. However, MCU fans know him best as Agent Cleary of the Department of Damage Control. It was Moayed's Cleary who interrogated Peter Parker in the first act of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This doesn't mean that the story of Ms. Marvel is going to tie into Spider-Man: No Way Home in any way. It also doesn't mean Tom Holland's Peter Parker is going to take the trip out to Jersey. What it does mean is that Damage Control is going to continue to have a role in the MCU throughout Phase 4. It'll be interesting to see if the organization plays a larger role in Ms. Marvel than it did in No Way Home.

The focus of Ms. Marvel will be on Kamala's heroic origin story. Ms. Marvel is one of the more popular heroes in the modern Marvel era, so casting the right person to bring her to the MCU was of the utmost importance. Marvel editor Sana Amanat, who helped create Kamala Khan, recently told EW why Vellani was perfect for the role.

"I think once people meet Iman and get to know her and watch her in the show, everyone's going to be like, 'Oh, no question. She's Kamala,'" Amanat explained. "It's no doubt. She is funny and sweet and vulnerable and nerdy and a huge fan of Marvel in real life. She's incredibly smart, like whip smart, and she has such a bright future ahead. I feel like Iman is going to do so much after this show. Sure, she can get an Oscar, but she's probably going to go be a director or a producer. She's going to do so much because she's so smart."

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8th.