This year has been significant for Tatiana Maslany, with the upcoming debut of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the actress' long-awaited return to television. Even before the series is set to make its Disney+ premiere, Maslany has already revealed another important milestone — her marriage to Locke & Key star Brendan Hines. Maslany announced the news during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which will air in its entirety on Thursday night. As Maslany joked, the marriage is still a secret, so the studio audience shouldn't "tell anyone."

Tatiana Maslany, star of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw, has some exciting news to share! Tune in for the full interview on #LSSC tonight at 11:35/10:35c pic.twitter.com/OD818EF2qF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 11, 2022

"My actual big news is that I got married," Maslany reveals, before jokingly assuring the audience, "Nobody knows! So don't tell anyone!"

"I married a wonderful guy named Brendan, Brendan Hines," Maslany continued. "It felt like... Yeah! There's certain things you wanna kinda keep private. But we felt like you were the right person to tell it to."

Fans started to speculate that Maslany and Hines were dating in December of 2020, with the pair later being photographed having dinner with She-Hulk co-star Tim Roth, who Hines also co-starred with on Lie to Me. The couple then made their relationship official in April of 2022, after they were photographed together at the premieres of several movies. Maslany previously dated actor Tom Cullen, who she later worked alongside on the movie The Other Half.

This news comes just days before the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will star Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

