She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Billboard Goes Live in Times Square

We're gradually getting closer to the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series to come down the pipeline. The show will introduce viewers to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a heroine with a unique sense of flair and style in the Marvel Comics space. After we were treated to a trailer and a behind-the-scenes featurette this past week, the marketing for the series is beginning full steam ahead — including a new billboard in Times Square. The billboard, which you can check out a video of shared by head writer Jessica Gao, below, features snippets from the new trailer, as well as Jen turning and breaking the fourth wall while in costume as She-Hulk.

Ya love to see it 😍 https://t.co/iAn5GDNR93 — Jessica Gao (@ChairmanGao) July 28, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It's really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self," Coiro told ComicBook.com of Jennifer. "Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it's really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures... It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…"

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

