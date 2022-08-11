She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Wants a "Buddy Comedy" With Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova

In just a matter of days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to get a whole new heroine, when Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk properly makes her debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Even beyond the nine-episode first season of the series, fans are incredibly excited to see what Maslany's long-term future in the MCU looks like, and what characters she could potentially cross over with. In a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham, Maslany addressed that possibility, and revealed that she would be on board with a "buddy comedy" with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who has already appeared in Black Widow and Hawkeye.

"I love Florence Pugh as an actor, so I want to act with her," Maslany revealed. "I think that duo would be bizarre, but I think that kinda would be fun... It's like a buddy comedy. Us in a car."

In terms of her larger MCU future, Maslany teased that although she doesn't know what the future holds, she's "up for" whatever it entails.

"Yeah, I mean, that always gets teased like 'If this is a thing, then maybe you'll pop up in this or that,'" Maslany explained. "And you know, the Marvel universe kinda has that... every storyline kinda sews through another one. So I'm up for it. Have you heard something? Because I have not."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It's really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self," Coiro recently told ComicBook.com of Jennifer. "Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it's really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures... It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…"

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th.

