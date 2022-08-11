She-Hulk: 10 Obscure Marvel Characters We Want to See in the Disney+ Series

Man-Elephant (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) One of Jen's longest-running villains, Man-Elephant first debuted in 1983's The Savage She-Hulk #17, as Manfred Ellsworth Haller, a disgruntled mad scientist who built a massive elephant-like suit of armor that could help people in dangerous situations. Man-Elephant attempted to prove the suit's capabilities by capturing She-Hulk, but it did not go as planned, and Haller saw the error in his ways and retired the suit. Later on, Man-Elephant's lore only got more bizarre — Sensational She-Hulk saw the fictionalized version of the Savage era Man-Elephant come to life and attack She-Hulk at the Marvel offices, armed with the ability to create elephant-human hybrids. And in the Peter David-penned She-Hulk run, the original Man-Elephant traveled to Timbuktu and was transformed into Behemoth, and used his powers to fight Jazinda, Jen's Skrull friend who was impersonating her. Given that incredibly complicated lore, Man-Elephant feels like the perfect character to get any kind of reference on She-Hulk — whether a fleeting acknowledgment, or an actual cameo. prevnext

Xemnu (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Often referred to as Marvel's "original Hulk", Xemnu the Living Titan first made his debut in Journey Into Mystery #62 as a yeti-like giant creature with a massive dark side and mind-controlling psychic abilities. In the years that followed, Xemnu fought the Hulk, the Defenders, and eventually She-Hulk, hoping to mind-control her into being his bride during the Sensational She-Hulk run. Ultimately, She-Hulk defeated Xemnu and handed him over to Enwilen, a gentle giant who saw the beast as a new addition to his teddy bear collection. While Xemnu would definitely be a bizarre addition to the MCU, that would be part of the fun of him potentially appearing in She-Hulk. — plus, it could bring to life what might be one of the most unintentionally-hilarious titles that Marvel has put out.

Awesome Andy (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) We already know that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be taking a lot of inspiration from the Dan Slott-penned She-Hulk run, with Jen's status quo as a lawyer at GLKH mirroring that run pretty closely. One supporting character from that run who has not been confirmed for the series is Awesome Andy, one of the weirdest and most delightful characters in Jen's orbit. Originally a robot created by the Fantastic Four villain the Mad Thinker, Awesome Andy had a pretty long tenure as a Marvel antagonist, before being cleared in court by GLKH. Since Andy did not have money to pay for his legal services, he agreed to work for the firm, and developed a kinship with Jen. He also fell into a Starfox-influenced love triangle with Mallory Book, one of the other lawyers at the firm (who will be played be Renee-Elise Goldsberry in She-Hulk), before their break up led Andy to turn bad again. Even if the television show didn't adapt that storyline entirely, it would still be delightful to see Awesome Andy brought to life in some capacity in live-action.

Two-Gun Kid (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) The third component of that Mallory and Awesome Andy love triangle — and a unique Marvel character in his own right — is Two-Gun Kid. The second version of the character to hold the mantle, Matt Hawk is a lawyer from Boston, Massachusetts, who became one of the most prolific heroes of the Wild West and even fought alongside the Avengers, before being plucked out of the Old West by Jen and the Time Variance Authority. Hawk then got a job at GLKH, developed feelings for Mallory, and later became a bounty hunter. The Western side of Marvel Comics has been largely unexplored onscreen, which would make the idea of a live-action Two-Gun Kid intriguing. Introducing him through She-Hulk would be downright chaotic — but it would fit exactly in line with the vibe of the comic.

Madcap (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Going back to the Sensational She-Hulk era, one of her weirdest tussles is with Madcap, a self-aware, zany character who decides in Issue #9 of the series that he's much funnier than Jen, and should take over her comic book. Through a series of increasingly-ridiculous, forth-wall-breaking events, Jen rips the literal comic pages of the issue apart and sets them on fire, putting an end to Madcap annoying her. We already know that Jen is definitely going to break the fourth wall in the She-Hulk TV series, which has already led many to draw comparisons to Deadpool's previous live-action appearances. If the two characters aren't able to cross over in live-action just yet, Madcap would be a gleefully deranged alternative — and open up the larger Marvel canon in the process.

Nosferata (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Another standout component of the Sensational She-Hulk run is a two-issue arc where Jen meets Nosferata, a young, brooding vigilante who becomes the symbol of her hometown of Visigoth, Massachusetts. If the resemblance wasn't already clear, Nosferata is meant to be a gender-bent parody of DC's Batman, and it results in some hilarious homages as Jen tries to return to safety across the two issues. Nosferata feels like one of those characters who could be folded into She-Hulk in any capacity and succeed, especially given how ubiquitous Batman's mythology has become in popular culture. Sure, her cameo would sting a little after the recent news surrounding DC's Batgirl movie, but it would still be hilarious.

Man-Thing (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) In one of the early Savage era issues, Jen crosses paths with Theodore Sallis / Man-Thing, the sentient swamp monster who makes a home in the Florida everglades. Man-Thing's corner of Marvel canon proves to be significant to Jen because of Richard Rory, the Man-Thing confidant and mild-mannered disk jockey who becomes her love interest for the remainder of the Savage run. With rumors indicating that Man-Thing's MCU debut might be closer than we think, a fleeting reference to him in She-Hulk — especially one that could set up Rory as well — would be a pleasant surprise.

Spragg the Living Hill (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Out of all of the components of She-Hulk's rogues gallery, there's no character quite like Spragg the Living Hill. Initially a monster creature introduced in the pages of Journey Into Mystery in the 1960s, Spragg returned in She-Hulk to cause a slew of Earth-bound and cosmic problems for Jen, Mole Man, and other Marvel characters. Yes, Spragg would be an extremely weird character to bring into the MCU, but that's what would make the possibility of it so much fun.

Paste-Pot Pete (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Paste-Pot Pete has become somewhat of a punchline for Marvel fans over the years, with the character's absurd costume and "paste-gun" being among one of the weirdest gimmicks. In the character's decades-long history, Paste-Pot Pete did cross paths with She-Hulk, as one of the many supervilllains who sued The Tinkerer in a class action lawsuit over faulty equipment. A fight between all of the villains ensued in the courthouse, and Jen had to stop them. At this point, She-Hulk would be one of the (admittedly many) perfect places to introduce Paste-Pot Pete — especially if he followed comic precedent and became involved with GLKH's various legal battles.