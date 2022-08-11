Marvel's She-Hulk Releases New Character Posters





She-Hulk released some new character posters ahead of the show's big premiere on Disney+. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters is first up followed by Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki and Jameela Jamil as Titania. Marvel is putting on the full-court press as the debut inches closer and closer. Interestingly, Disney+ will host She-Hulk's episodes on Thursdays instead of the normal Wednesday premiere schedule. Fans are wondering what to expect from the increased comedy of this show as compared to previous Disney+ efforts. Check out the new posters for yourself down below.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Jamil talked about Titania in contrast with some other villains on the show and in the larger MCU.

Meet She-Hulk aka Jen Walters aka 6’7” super lawyer pic.twitter.com/axIjdBei6o — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 11, 2022

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil began. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Maslany feels like her journey as a superhero is something that fans have never seen on screen before. She told Empire that She-Hulk is eminently relatable.

Meet Titania aka influencer aka courtroom wall breaker



Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/k2FIxSNSLX — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 11, 2022

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany continued. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

Meet Nikki Ramos aka She-Hulk’s bff aka paralegal extraordinaire pic.twitter.com/kydqskmkRP — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 11, 2022

Director Kat Coiro talked to The Wrap about how important character was to her when crafting the series. "I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," Coiro offered. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Let us know down in the comments!