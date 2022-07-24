Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk Director Teases Jennifer Walters' Work/Hero Balance

With less than a month to go before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+, Marevl Studios featured the show prominently in its panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel revealed a new poster and a new trailer for the show. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak to some of the creators behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, including series creator Jessica Gao about how she found She-Hulk a comfortable balance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ComicBook.com also spoke to director Kat Coiro following the Hall H event, who spoke about how Jennifer Walter finding balance in her own life is a major part of the show's story.

"It's about juggling a normal life while having these superhero powers that you didn't ask for," Coiro says. "And the whole series is really a journey about her accepting that this happened, it's not going to change and she better make the most of it."

Coiro continued describing how Jen comes into her own throughout the series. "It's really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self," she says. "Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it's really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures... It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…"

According to the official synopsis, "in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) -- an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases -- must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."



The nine-episode comedy series features returning Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

"Well obviously, what Jen has in common with Matt Murdock is that they're both lawyers but also, uniquely, they're both lawyers who happen to be a superheroes, so they have that in common," Gao told ComicBook.com of Matt Murdock's connection to Jen. "Wong is a character that has existed in the MCU and knows her cousin. That's the thing about Jen is that she, uniquely, unlike everybody else who's origin story we're exploring, she is someone who has something like this in her family already. So conceivably, she's already had to listen to and deal with all of this stuff as a third party family member for years."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.