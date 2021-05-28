Silk: Casting Details for Spider-Man Spinoff Reportedly Revealed

✖

Development on Amazon's Silk series continues, with the creatives behind the series continuing to look for the titular hero. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the production is still searching for an actor between the ages of 19-29 to play the role of Cindy Moon. It's said the character is described as "an indomitable spirit who can't help but care" and is "smart, self-assured, funny but trying to please everyone."

The character was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos and first appeared as her alter ego in Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2014. She then donned her suit for the first time as Silk three issues later.

The live-action series is one of the first Spider-Man properties developed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller under their new overall deal with Sony. The two hired San Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead, Jupiter's Legacy) to run the writer's room.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio,” Lord and Miller said in a statement first announcing the deal. “Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be.”

“This is a significant milestone for our television business, having the opportunity to work with two of the most creative forces in the industry in both our film and television businesses,” said Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television added at the time. “Building on our strong IP and creating new franchises has been a key focus for SPE, and the best way to do that is to invest in remarkable storytellers like Phil and Chris. We are thrilled to welcome them to the SPT family, and I want to thank Jeff [Frost], Chris [Parnell] and Jason [Clodfelter] for all their hard work in pulling this deal together.”

Sony continues to own the live-action and feature-length animated rights to Spider-Man and his vast library of characters. The studio has a number of projects currently in the works for its Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. Venom 2 and Morbius are the next two projects due out from the world, and they'll soon be joined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter.

Silk does not currently have a release date, but keep an eye on ComicBook.com for any additional updates!