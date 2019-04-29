Spider-Verse Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Develop Marvel TV Shows for Sony

The minds behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 21 Jump Street are continuing their relationship with Sony by signing a new five-year deal with its television studio. Phil Lord and Chris Miller make the move from 20th Century Fox Television with a massive nine figure deal to develop series for Sony. The deal comes after their current deal at Fox was prepared to expire.

With this new deal, Lord and Miller will develop both animated and live-action series, spanning multiple genres. For fans of Marvel Comics, particularly the world of Spider-Man, this news is especially exciting. After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Lord and Miller will be exploring new adventures using the Marvel characters associated with Spider-Man. There’s no telling if these projects will be animated or which characters will be used, but one would assume that at least one or two of the shows would connect to the Spider-Verse that was created in the film.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio,” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be.”

Each of these new projects will be produced through Lord Miller Productions, with Aubrey Lee continuing in her role as VP of TV development and production at the company. The shows related to the Marvel characters will be produced in partnership with Sony’s Amy Pascal, who oversees all projects connected to Marvel.

“This is a significant milestone for our television business, having the opportunity to work with two of the most creative forces in the industry in both our film and television businesses,” said Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television. “Building on our strong IP and creating new franchises has been a key focus for SPE, and the best way to do that is to invest in remarkable storytellers like Phil and Chris. We are thrilled to welcome them to the SPT family, and I want to thank Jeff [Frost], Chris [Parnell] and Jason [Clodfelter] for all their hard work in pulling this deal together.”

Which Marvel TV projects do you hope to see Lord and Miller take on while at Sony?

