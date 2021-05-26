Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Play Kraven the Hunter in Solo Marvel Movie

✖

A new report has gone live regarding Kraven the Hunter's own solo film as it will have Aaron Taylor-Johnson take on the starring role. According to Sony, Sony announced today that it nabbed the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor after looking for a Hollywood star capable of bringing Sergei Kravinoff to life.

According to the current reports, J.C. Chandor is going to direct Kraven the Hunter in a bid to expand Sony's own Marvel Universe. The studio is already pushing those limits with Venom as the superhero will see his sequel go live shortly. Obviously, Sony is also directly partnered with Marvel Studios on all of the Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland.

The new report has also confirmed when Kraven the Hunter will be hitting theaters. The movie is slated to debut on January 13, 2023. This date will give the Marvel movie room to breathe as much of 2022 will be filled with blockbusters originally set for a 2020 or 2021 debut.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are expected to pen the film's script with Richard Wenk as well. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will both produce Kraven the Hunter.

For those of you unfamiliar with Kraven the Hunter, the Russian aristocrat has deep roots in the Marvel Universe. Kraven was introduced way back in 1964 in The Amazing Spider-Man and become a primary antagonist for Peter Parker. Kraven is an obstinate big-game hunter who obsesses over getting the biggest kills. After drinking a mystical potion, Kraven the Hunter is giving superhuman powers, and he comes to desire Spider-Man in his collection.

As for Taylor-Johson, the 30-year-old actor is no stranger to Marvel by any means. Many fans will know him from Avengers: Age of Ultron as he played Pietro Maximoff. The speedster was well-loved by the Marvel fandom, and his character was reintroduced to fans somewhat with the TV show WandaVision. A version of Pietro was introduced, but Taylor-Johnson did not reprise the role there. The actor has also been in projects like Kick-Ass, Godzilla, Tenet, and more. At this time, the actor has said nothing public about this new superhero role, but fans are glad to see Taylor-Johnson revisiting the Marvel Universe once more.

