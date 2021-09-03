Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors

The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.

"bro the Avengers are straight up effed," Simu Liu said as he shared the Jonathan Majors photo on Twitter. Majors is shown on the set of a movie shirtless with black shorts and black boots on as he walks in the sand. Of course, the set photo comes from Creed III, where he is set to appear alongside franchise star Michael B. Jordan. There is no word on who Majors could be playing in the film, though fans have speculated that he could be the son of Clubber Lang.

bro the Avengers are straight up effed pic.twitter.com/A75osE4U1R — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 15, 2022

Majors made his MCU debut in the Loki series on Disney+ as the Kang the Conqueror variant He Who Remains. The Multiverse Saga officially wraps up with Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige believes Majors is well suited to shoulder the responsibility as Kang the Conqueror.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

Feige continued, "What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

As for Simu Liu, a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in the works with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning. The filmmaker is also helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.