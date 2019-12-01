Simu Liu Is Thankful For a Lot This Holiday Season, Including Being Cast as Marvel’s Shang-Chi

Thursday was Thanksgiving, which means people have been sharing what they’re thankful for on various social media sites. Even celebrities have been chiming in with their Thanksgiving messages, including Simu Liu, who was recently cast as the titular role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor’s casting was announced during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, and it’s no surprise he’s putting that moment towards the top of his grateful list. The actor recently took to Instagram to share an image from the event and wish his followers a Happy Turkey Day.

“Happy turkey day everyone! Feeling incredibly thankful for everything that’s happened this year, and also for the support of these legends. Also, cheat days,” Liu wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“I’m thankful for u,” @briellarsons wrote.

“Can’t for Shang-Chi,” @samazing0924 added.

“Great day. One for the books,” @jasonylee_ replied.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Are you excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Tell us in the comments!

