Snoop Dogg Donating Money for Kids to Go See ‘Black Panther’

Rap icon Snoop Dogg is doing his part to fund a screening of Black Panther for kids at the Harlem Boys & Girls Club.

In a video, Snoop Dogg stated that he would donate funds to Frederick Joseph’s GoFundMe campaign. Also, he will contact director Ryan Coogler about setting up a screening for kids in Los Angeles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yo, shout out to Fredrick Joseph out there in Harlem with that GoFundMe project to get the kids to go see Panther, the new movie by Ryan Coogler,” Snoop Dogg says. “I’m going to donate some money to the cause for the kids to check it out and also I’m going to reach out to the homeboy Ryan Coogler so that we can get an LA version of that so that kids in LA can go see a superhero movie and learn about a real black superhero. Shout out to my main man out there in Harlem doing big things.”

Joseph’s campaign description reads, “The release of Marvel’s film the Black Panther is a rare opportunity for young students (primarily of color) to see a black major cinematic and comic book character come to life. This representation is truly fundamental for young people, especially those who are often underserved, unprivileged, and marginalized both nationally and globally.”

Black Panther stars have discussed the cultural significance of the film.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” said Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, said, “In Kenya, I grew up watching Mexican soaps, Australian soaps, and American stuff. I didn’t feel like TV was so diverse — but I just took it in stride. What’s really exciting about this is if I can project my humanity onto people who don’t look like me, from cultures that aren’t like mine, why on earth shouldn’t it be the same in reverse? What we’re talking about is the prominence of this particular film and how it is entering into a more mainstream cultural consciousness.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.