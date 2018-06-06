Hailee Steinfeld Cast As Spider-Gwen In ‘Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse made quite the big impression with its latest trailer, including with that big Spider-Gwen reveal, and now we know who will be bringing the character to life on the screen.

Spider-Gwen will be joining an older Peter Parker and Miles Morales on this animated adventure and will be voiced by Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect). We knew that Steinfeld was involved in Sony‘s latest Spider-Man project, but we didn’t know in what role. Steinfeld seems like a perfect fit for the character, and after hearing her in the trailer we can’t wait to see more.

For those unfamiliar, Spider-Gwen is the Earth 65 version of Gwen Stacy. On that Earth, it was Gwen Stacy that was bitten by the radioactive spider as opposed to Peter, who she takes to protecting. Unfortunately, in an effort to become more like her he ends up injecting himself with a serum that turns him into the Lizard, and he ultimately dies from it. That is essentially Spider-Gwen’s power and responsibility moment, giving her a more altruistic set of goals.

Also of note is that she actually doesn’t go by Spider-Gwen in that universe, but Spider-Woman, despite the title of her book actually being Spider-Gwen.

Steinfeld rose to fame thanks to starring roles in True Grit and the Pitch Perfect franchise but has also kicked off a burgeoning music career with singles like Love Myself and Let Me Go. Fans will see the star in another geek icon’s origin story when Bumblebee hits theaters later this year, which also stars John Cena.

As for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the film is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who couldn’t be happier with the talented cast that’s been assembled for the project.

“We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts,” Lord and Miller said. “And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from.”

“We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also stars Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Lily Tomlin.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14.