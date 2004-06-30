Spider-Man 2 Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10 One Day After Its Arrival

Netflix got a big Marvel upgrade this week, as all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies were added to the service on August 1st. Fans have been excited to rewatch the Spider-Man trilogy on Netflix since the streaming service announced its arrival last month, and it hasn't taken long for subscribers to make good on those promises. Spider-Man 2 is already rising through the Netflix charts, just one day after being added to the service.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Spider-Man 2 making its debut as the seventh-biggest movie on the service. The film will undoubtedly rise even higher though ranks over the next week or two.

It also wouldn't be surprising to see more than one Spider-Man film pop up in the Netflix Top 10, especially considering how well The Amazing Spider-Man performed when it made its Netflix debut.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!