Spider-Man 2 Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10 One Day After Its Arrival
Netflix got a big Marvel upgrade this week, as all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies were added to the service on August 1st. Fans have been excited to rewatch the Spider-Man trilogy on Netflix since the streaming service announced its arrival last month, and it hasn't taken long for subscribers to make good on those promises. Spider-Man 2 is already rising through the Netflix charts, just one day after being added to the service.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Spider-Man 2 making its debut as the seventh-biggest movie on the service. The film will undoubtedly rise even higher though ranks over the next week or two.
It also wouldn't be surprising to see more than one Spider-Man film pop up in the Netflix Top 10, especially considering how well The Amazing Spider-Man performed when it made its Netflix debut.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Purple Hearts
"An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all to real."prevnext
2. Men in Black 3
"When Earth is threatened by an alien attack, Agent J travels back in time to join forces with a much-younger Agent K and change the course of history."prevnext
3. The Gray Man
"When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he's hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head."prevnext
4. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
5. The Age of Adaline
"Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a smitten tech mogul to keep her secret hidden."prevnext
6. The Wretched
"A teen is pulled into a horrifying fight against evil when he finds an ancient, sinister spirit has targeted the family of a little boy next door."prevnext
7. Spider-Man 2
"With Peter Parker's secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock."prevnext
8. Tower Heist
"When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice."prevnext
9. The Sea Beast
"When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot."prevnext
10. Recurrence
"Years after moving to a remote town, ex-cop Pipa is pulled back into the dark world she thought she'd left behind when she gets tangled in a murder case."prev