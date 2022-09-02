Spider-Man 2099 Faces the Galactic Goblin for the Fate of the 2099 Universe (Exclusive)

The fate of Marvel's 2099 futuristic universe hangs in the balance as an old rivalry takes on an all-new shape. Writer Steve Orlando and artist Paul Fry kicked off the Marvel event series featuring the future Spider-Man in May's Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha #1. In subsequent issues, Miguel O'Hara has teamed up with the X-Men 2099 to fight off the evil Cabal, who are attempting to acquire powers from a Celestial Garden. Leading the Cabal is Norman Osborn, a longtime foe of Peter Parker's Spider-Man. With both armies prepared for battle, Spider-Man 2099 and Norman Osborn's Galactic Goblin face off for all the marbles.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega #1 from Steve Orlando, Paul Fry, Dono Sánchez-Almara, and VC's Clayton Cowles. Spider-Man 2099, along with the other assembled 2099 heroes, stand before Norman Osborn and his Cabal. But before the battle begins, Ulana the Watcher recaps the prominent events of the Exodus event. Ulana reveals she's taken Uatu's place as The Watcher, as the two were once lovers. Unfortunately, Uatu perished after being murdered during his post.

Spider-Man 2099 and Norman Osborn exchange barbs, though Norman notes how Miguel isn't the chatty Spidey like his predecessor, Peter Parker. Norman boasts about topping Doom and the Masters of Evil, and has larger galactic goals in his sights. This is probably why he's now dubbed himself the Galactic Goblin, unveiling new battle armor to engage Spider-Man 2099 in combat.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus is a celebration for the 30th anniversary of Marvel's 2099 lineup, which introduced future versions of classic characters and teams like Spider-Man, the X-Men, Ghost Rider, Doctor Doom, and more. The conclusion of the event should set up the next era of 2099, so this is definitely not an issue to be missed.

You can find the exclusive preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega #1 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 7th.