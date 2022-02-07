Spider-Man 2099 Returns in New Marvel Series

The 30th anniversary of Marvel 2099 will include a new limited series starring Spider-Man 2099. The dystopian future of 2099 includes updates to familiar heroes and villains such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Avengers, Doctor Doom, and more. Spider-Man 2099: Exodus will celebrate this historic milestone that will look to revolutionize the Marvel Universe. Writer Steve Orlando is joined by an all-star lineup of artists that include Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Mircola, and Kim Jacinto, which sees a Celestial fall to Earth, bringing hope to the broken, future world. Each issue focuses on a new character or team, such as Winter Soldier 2099 and Loki 2099.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1 sends Miguel O’Hara traveling across what’s left of the Marvel Universe, visiting places like Asgard, the Wastelands, and even mutantkind’s new home. However, an evil group calling themselves The Cabal has their own plans for this new paradise created by the Celestial, with Marvel teasing a big reveal for The Cabal’s mysterious leader.

“Roving the spinner-racks and trading cards of the early 1990s, the world of 2099 was my first future dystopia, its neon haunted visions of Marvel’s future close to my heart. And at the forefront of that future, fighting as anyone with his name always has, for the everyday folks of the future? Miguel O’Hara. Spider-Man 2099. So here, decades later, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of 2099 is a dream come true! And there was never any question who’d be the face of this celebration…your friendly, futuristic Spider-Man!” Orlando said in a statement. “And for Miguel, this fight is bigger than ever, since it’s his first time going toe to toe with one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains. Let’s make history together in SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS — and lead the people of 2099 into a new tomorrow!”

“Steve and this incredible lineup of artists not only take you on a whirlwind tour of the Marvel U of 2099, but reveal some stunning secrets and deliver a time-breaking end no fan will want to miss,” Editor Mark Paniccia added.

Spider-Man: 2099 Exodus #1 Cover

Along with getting a new Marvel series, Oscar Isaac will also reprise his voice role as Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). The first teaser trailer for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel featured Isaac’s Spidey 2099 interacting with Miles Morales, and follows up with his cameo appearance in Into the Spider-Verse‘s post-credits scene.

Written by Steve Orlando with art by Paul Fry, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1 goes on sale May 4th. Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 is written by Orlando with art by Dave Wachter. Finally, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2 is written by Orlando with art by Marco Castiello.

