Moon Knight Leads Marvel’s New Avengers Team of the Future

Moon Knight is the next Marvel hero to headline a Disney+ series, which is slated to arrive at the end of March. After the series has finished airing new episodes, Moon Knight will also appear in a Spider-Man 2099 miniseries where he assembles a new team of Avengers for the future. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Marvel 2099, with Spider-Man 2099 getting a limited series to celebrate. Writer Steve Orlando is joined by an all-star lineup of artists that include Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Mircola, and Kim Jacinto, with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #3 introducing the futuristic Avengers gathered by Moon Knight.

The solicitation for June’s Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #3 reveals how the 2099 Masters of Evil killed the Avengers. When they discover how a Celestial has fallen to Earth, the Masters of Evil have returned from the stars to claim it as their own. Moon Knight was the only Avenger to survive but is now back with new versions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Stegman and Ken Lashley’s covers for the issue show the new Avengers 2099 lineup. Aside from Moon Knight, we also have Spider-Man 2099, Black Panther, Hulk, a female Captain America, Spectrum, and a female hero who isn’t immediately recognizable. The bottom half of Stegman’s cover gives us a look at the Masters of Evil, which consists of Iron Patriot and Baron Zemo.

“Roving the spinner-racks and trading cards of the early 1990s, the world of 2099 was my first future dystopia, its neon haunted visions of Marvel’s future close to my heart. And at the forefront of that future, fighting as anyone with his name always has, for the everyday folks of the future? Miguel O’Hara. Spider-Man 2099. So here, decades later, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of 2099 is a dream come true! And there was never any question who’d be the face of this celebration…your friendly, futuristic Spider-Man!” Orlando said in a statement. “And for Miguel, this fight is bigger than ever, since it’s his first time going toe to toe with one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains. Let’s make history together in SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS — and lead the people of 2099 into a new tomorrow!”

“Steve and this incredible lineup of artists not only take you on a whirlwind tour of the Marvel U of 2099, but reveal some stunning secrets and deliver a time-breaking end no fan will want to miss,” Editor Mark Paniccia added.

Covers and solicitation for Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #3 are below. Let us know your thoughts on Moon Knight’s New Avengers of 2099 in the comments!

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #3

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ZÉ CARLOS (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

FEATURING THE NEW AVENGERS OF 2099!

• 2099’s MASTERS OF EVIL once killed the AVENGERS as a statement of their might.

• Now they return from the stars to reap the Celestial Garden’s wealth.

• But one Avenger survived: MOON KNIGHT, who has gathered a new team of heroes!

• Can SPIDER-MAN and these NEW AVENGERS repel the Masters of Evil and save 2099’s new Eden?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99