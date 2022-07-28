Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Citizen Watch Launches on August 1st

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man is turning 60 in style thanks to a partnership between Citizen and Marvel. They've joined forces to create a limited edition watch as part of the Beyond Amazing global campaign, which celebrates the milestone with new products, experiences, and more. Only 1,962 Citizen's Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Timepieces will be made in honor of the character's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 from Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko.

The watch features a 43 mm stainless steel case with a blue/red aluminum ring and PU strap in addition to the detailed image of Spider-Man in his classic pose; encircling him with the phrase "Beyond Amazing" etched on the case back. The design also includes a blue 3-hand dial with Spider-Man surrounded by his classic webbing as well as the anniversary dates of 1962-2022. In addition to the watch, the set will also include two Spider-Man pins and a limited edition card.

Pre-orders for The Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Citizen Watch Box Set will open up here at the Citizen Watch website on August 1st priced at $425. We are waiting for word on a specific time for the pre-order launch, but 12am EST (9pm PST 7/31) is a safe bet. This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available.

In addition to the Citizen Watch, Funko has been all over the Spider-Man Beyond Amazing campaign with a Sinister 6 set and a collection of standalone Pop figures. You can shop more Beyond Amazing gear here on Amazon.

Speaking about the Beyond Amazing campaign, Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products recently had the following to say about partnerships like the one with Citizen:

"Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years. We're thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel's leadership in the lifestyle space."