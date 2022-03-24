Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Comic Cover Funko Pop Exclusive Drops at Collector Con

Walmart’s first Collector Con event kicks off today, and it promises to debut over 60 exclusive items over the course of two days. Naturally, Funko Pops will be among those exclusives, and one of the big reveals is this Funko Comic Cover Pop figure which features the iconic cover art from the 1962 issue Amazing Fantasy #15 from Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko. The issue marks the first appearance of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this August.

Spider-Man’s first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 recently propelled the comic to a record $3.6 million auction price, outdoing Action Comics #1, the first appearance of Superman. Not only did Amazing Fantasy #15 introduce Peter Parker and Spider-Man, but it also featured the first appearances of Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Flash Thompson, characters that would go on to be critical pieces to the Spider-Man mythos.

As noted, The Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Comic Cover Funko Pop is a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.96 while it lasts. It follows Superman’s Action Comics #1, Batman #1, and Batman #423 Comic Cover Pop figures in Funko’s lineup. Note that the DCeased Green Lantern Comic Cover Funko Pop also launched today, and can be pre-ordered here at Walmart (not an exclusive) for $19.88.

