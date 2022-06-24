Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Mysterio

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has added the fourth Pop figure to their Amazon exclusive Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December and Sandman in April. Today, Mysterio joined the wave. When complete, the seven Pops in the collection will combine to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". A breakdown of the current pre-orders in the series can be found below.

Based on Funko's teaser image, some say that Doc Ock, Vulture, Sandman, and Mysterio will be joined by Green Goblin, and Electro with Spider-Man on the left. Others argue that Venom might be in there. Of course, the original Sinister 6 lineup is Doc Ock, Kraven, Mysterio, Vulture , Sandman, and Electro. Basically, we're not 100% on the lineup just yet, but we should have the full picture before long. The final Pop figures in the Sinister 6 collection are expected to be released at a regular clip in the coming months. From the official description:

"The Marvel Sinister Six series sets a whole new scene in your collection and it is exclusively available here. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Sinister Six series is comprised of 7 brand new unique figures, which have bases that nest together to form a larger set display. Collect all the Marvel Sinister Six Deluxe Pop! figures to see the full "picture" in your collection, starting with Deluxe Pop! Doc Oc. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall and comes in a window display box".

The new collection follows other Amazon-exclusive Marvel Funko Pop series like Victory Shawarma, Avengers Assemble, Year of the Shield, Year of the Spider, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar.