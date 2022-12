Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Citizen Watch Is 20% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man is turning 60 in style thanks to a partnership between Citizen and Marvel. Earlier this year they joined forces to create a limited edition watch as part of the Beyond Amazing global campaign, which celebrates the milestone with new products, experiences, and more. Only 1,962 Citizen's Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Timepieces were be made in honor of the character's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 from Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko, and it appears that a few are left at a discounted price. At the time of writing, you can grab the watch here at Citizen for $340, which is 20% of the original $425 list price. Apparently, it will still arrive in time for Christmas if you hurry.

The watch features a 43 mm stainless steel case with a blue/red aluminum ring and PU strap in addition to the detailed image of Spider-Man in his classic pose; encircling him with the phrase "Beyond Amazing" etched on the case back. The design also includes a blue 3-hand dial with Spider-Man surrounded by his classic webbing as well as the anniversary dates of 1962-2022. In addition to the watch, the set will also include two Spider-Man pins and a limited edition card.

In addition to the Citizen Watch, Funko has been all over the Spider-Man Beyond Amazing campaign with a Sinister 6 set and a collection of standalone Pop figures. You can shop more Beyond Amazing gear here on Amazon.

Speaking about the Beyond Amazing campaign, Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products recently had the following to say about partnerships like the one with Citizen:

"Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years. We're thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel's leadership in the lifestyle space."