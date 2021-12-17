Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man Day

Spider-Man fans are celebrating Spider-Man day all over social media and the fan art has been outstanding. Why is August 1st a celebration of the Wall-Crawler? Well, Amazing Fantasy #15 dropped in August of 1962. The actual release date of that issue is hotly debated, so there’s a bit of mystery around which one is supposed to be the “real Spider-Man Day.” (Talk about a Clone Saga, sheesh!) None of that is going to stop fans of the beloved hero from celebrating all iterations of the protector of New York City. That’s probably the most fun part of this year’s edition. Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peter B. Parker, Ben Reily, May Parker and more are all in full effect on social media. Check out some of the fun posts down below:

Reminder for Spider-Man Day.

The full quote is: "With great power there must also come great responsibility." pic.twitter.com/nU3aYjl2Oq — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 1, 2021

Walt Disney Studios marketing head Asad Ayaz actually told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that the time for a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is completely up to Sony. "Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz explained. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

What’s your favorite Spider-Man story? Let us know down in the comments!