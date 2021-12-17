Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man Day
Spider-Man fans are celebrating Spider-Man day all over social media and the fan art has been outstanding. Why is August 1st a celebration of the Wall-Crawler? Well, Amazing Fantasy #15 dropped in August of 1962. The actual release date of that issue is hotly debated, so there’s a bit of mystery around which one is supposed to be the “real Spider-Man Day.” (Talk about a Clone Saga, sheesh!) None of that is going to stop fans of the beloved hero from celebrating all iterations of the protector of New York City. That’s probably the most fun part of this year’s edition. Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peter B. Parker, Ben Reily, May Parker and more are all in full effect on social media. Check out some of the fun posts down below:
Reminder for Spider-Man Day.
The full quote is:
"With great power there must also come great responsibility." pic.twitter.com/nU3aYjl2Oq— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 1, 2021
Walt Disney Studios marketing head Asad Ayaz actually told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that the time for a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is completely up to Sony. "Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz explained. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."
What’s your favorite Spider-Man story? Let us know down in the comments!
Everyone is here
happy spider-man day! pic.twitter.com/3pvJ3XPO9Y— kaleb (@ncthandrake) August 1, 2021
So many flavors
Growing up with so many adaptations of Spider-Man just shows that there is not one way that the character should be. It has branched off and given us some many fresh and exciting visions. Im grateful that its had this many chances and that its still amazing. Happy Spider-Man day! pic.twitter.com/F4szFwpxyf— Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) August 1, 2021
Stunning stuff
Spider-Man Day #spidermanday pic.twitter.com/S427DvKEj7— Javier Rodríguez (@javiercaster) August 1, 2021
Great cosplay
HAPPY SPIDER-MAN DAY!!!!!! It feels like it's been forever since I've last talked about anything Spider-Man (or Verse) related!
Here were some of my Spider-Man Cosplays from years past!!! pic.twitter.com/S8wa5LqzSI— Lane D. Tiziu (@miles_tzu) August 1, 2021
Radioactive Spider-Blood
National Spider-Man Day - time to watch this cartoon pic.twitter.com/2Y1vUvdkD8— Dan Yun 윤 (@DanYunIsTrying) August 1, 2021
It happens to be National GF Day as well
happy spider-man day to them pic.twitter.com/qIXN8ITPaU— best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) August 1, 2021
We can dream
Happy Spider-Man day 🕷🕸
Hopefully get the #NoWayHome trailer today 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/042QYZ57HZ— Nort (@NortFX) August 1, 2021
MILES!
happy spider-man day here is ur reminder that miles is actually the best spider-man pic.twitter.com/QSXYwSHKNt— diego (@soggygriptape) August 1, 2021
So freaking talented
Happy SPIDER-MAN Day, True Believers! https://t.co/txOAius77b— CHRIS SAMNEE (@ChrisSamnee) August 1, 2021
Will we be seeing them again?
happy spider-man day and national girlfriend day to them! pic.twitter.com/frgUb3twQi— andrew garfield’s spit jar (@ctrlmitski) August 1, 2021